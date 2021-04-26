Hundreds, including police, attend funeral services for Samaria Blackwell

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds came together on Monday to honor and celebrate the life of Samaria Blackwell.

Blackwell was one of eight victims killed in the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility earlier this month.

More than 500 people attended her funeral service at Southport Heights Christian Church, including numerous members of law enforcement from all across the area stood by as well, and participated in the procession.

A close family friend said Samaria loved helping others and had dreams of becoming a police officer. That is why in addition to collecting police patches for her family, law enforcement officials from Avon Police, IMPD, Southport Police, Beech Grove Police, Portland Police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office all showed up to participate.

Police said they have no personal connection to the Blackwell family, but felt compelled to help honor Samaria.

“For us it was about reading the family statement and just taking time to learn about the family and understand that community policing in this country has changed and evolved and we have to find ways to be supportive and so we are here with our partners with IMPD and other agencies in the area to find a small token of appreciation in how we can do so here today,” Brian Nugent, Deputy Chief with Avon Police said.