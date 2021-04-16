Watch
Indy community members and faith leaders react to FedEx mass shooting

WRTV photo/Jason Strong
Eight people were killed in a mass shooting at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 14:28:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — People throughout Central Indiana went online to express their grief Friday after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility on the southwest side.

Here is what they said.

Faith leaders in Indianapolis also released statements condemning the violence.

Pastor David Greene, Purpose of Life Ministries

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis Inc. extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the FedEx families impacted by the gun violence. Psalms 30:5b records, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us they live on.

This tragic event has impacted all of us when we have to deal the loss of innocent lives who were working to take care of themselves and their families. It is extremely disappointing that innocent people who were minding their own business has had their lives snatched away.

Like many in our Indianapolis community, our organization is deeply saddened by this event. We grieve for the families of those who were killed, and hope and pray for the recovery of those that are injured. We also grieve for our city, which is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence this year. I feel privileged to be able to channel my own personal grief and anger towards the support of those who I know will so expertly and compassionately work to alleviate human suffering. This is what we do.
The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis’ thoughts and prayers will continually be with the FedEx families.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson

Once again our nation is mourning the loss of lives in a mass shooting and this time it is eight of our own neighbors who were killed at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground center. We pray for the victims and loved ones of those who were murdered as well as those who were injured. We pray that these senseless acts of violence will stop. The U.S. Catholic Bishops have long supported changes in the law to control the sale and use of firearms. May we all recognize that we are made in the image and likeness of God and continue to do what we can to end this senseless violence and to live together in peace.

Rev. Richard Willoughby, president of Faith in Indiana

As religious leaders from diverse faith traditions, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families forever transformed by this mass murder. We, and our communities, are also transformed. Condolences are not enough. Safety is possible for all of us. Governor Holcomb must go beyond thoughts and prayers and fund proven community based solutions to gun violence and pass gun safety laws this session.

We don’t have to wait to make our communities safer. Indiana is about to receive a $5.85 Billion allocation as part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. Governor Holcomb can choose to #FundOurLives and dedicate at least 5% to scale up Group Violence Intervention, the nation’s most effective strategy to reduce community gun violence, across Indiana’s cities.

Most of us believe every person is worthy of safety and the ability to thrive, no matter if we are Black, white, or brown. For too long, legislators bought by the gun industry have refused to act to pass gun safety measures, a choice that took eight lives today. Governor Holcomb and his legislature has a moral responsibility to act now and pass gun safety laws and fund proven community based solutions that protect all Indiana families.

