Indy community members and faith leaders react to FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — People throughout Central Indiana went online to express their grief Friday after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility on the southwest side.

Here is what they said.

Heartbroken, with the rest of our town. These were night-shift workers, doing good, honest work to provide for their families.



Indy is a tight-knit community, and we will emerge stronger. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 16, 2021

My son worked at Fedex at the Indy airport last summer. This mass shooting really hit me this morning bc it’s a reminder of how random these incidents are. Pray for these families, man. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 16, 2021

Waking up to this horrifying news of a mass shooting in our city with many who lost their lives. So much hurt and trauma across our country this week. I’m heartbroken. 💔 — Aleesia Johnson (@AleesiaLJohnson) April 16, 2021

Do not listen to those who will try to politicize this mass shooting. People are being shot, stabbed, & killed in Indy daily. The violence is a result of the wickedness of the human heart, that laws & law enforcement cannot fix, only God can transfer the human heart. ✝️ — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) April 16, 2021

Just heard about the mass shooting at the FedEx here in Indy. My prayers go out to the families that lost loved ones today. Grateful for the reunified families and hopeful that many others will be reunified soon. Let’s wrap our arms around each other Indy. God heal our city.💕🙏🏽 — Kristian Stricklen (@KristianPRGirl) April 16, 2021

I woke up this morning and looked at the breaking news alerts from the @nytimes and saw that at the FedEx facility where my son Seth works, eight people were killed. Heart racing, I checked my texts and there was one from him at 4:30 a.m. that he is home safe. Spared, grateful 🙏🏼 — Janet Fry (@JanetFSchneider) April 16, 2021

Heartbroken that Indy has been touched by a mass shooting. While I offer up prayers and thoughts to the families of those needlessly taken away, it is change that this country needs. Change in gun laws, background checks and common sense availability of certain weapons. — J.J. DeBrosse (@JJDeBrosse) April 16, 2021

Heartbroken at news another mass shooting, this time here in Indy, at the FedEx facility out at the airport. Praying for victims and families. It is still time to pray and serve, not succumb to a spirit of fear.￼ — Bryan Hudson (@BryanHudson) April 16, 2021

Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the devastating news at the FedEx facility in Indy. My heart is with the family, friends, co-workers and other loved ones of the victims and employees along with the entire Indy community. — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) April 16, 2021

I feel sick about this. People who were just trying to make a living. You don’t work a job at 11 pm because you’re rich. It just makes me heartbroken for the families. We have to take action, but it’s so complicated. — IndyMegs1 (@IndyMegs1) April 16, 2021

Thoughts and prayers ain’t going to cut it. Waiting to hear back from several friends who work at the Indy FedEx is gut wrenching. It doesn’t have to be this way, America. — Jeffery Tompkins (@JATompkins) April 16, 2021

Waking up to hear a mass shooting in Indy at FedEx. You guys don’t know this my little brother drives for FedEx in Indy. I’ve never been more scared in my life ... he’s ok he wasn’t at the FedEx hub when it happened. Man.. that’s the last thing i needed. Prayers to those effected — Nazty (@ItzNasty_) April 16, 2021

Faith leaders in Indianapolis also released statements condemning the violence.

Pastor David Greene, Purpose of Life Ministries

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis Inc. extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the FedEx families impacted by the gun violence. Psalms 30:5b records, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us they live on.



This tragic event has impacted all of us when we have to deal the loss of innocent lives who were working to take care of themselves and their families. It is extremely disappointing that innocent people who were minding their own business has had their lives snatched away.



Like many in our Indianapolis community, our organization is deeply saddened by this event. We grieve for the families of those who were killed, and hope and pray for the recovery of those that are injured. We also grieve for our city, which is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence this year. I feel privileged to be able to channel my own personal grief and anger towards the support of those who I know will so expertly and compassionately work to alleviate human suffering. This is what we do.

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis’ thoughts and prayers will continually be with the FedEx families.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson

Once again our nation is mourning the loss of lives in a mass shooting and this time it is eight of our own neighbors who were killed at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground center. We pray for the victims and loved ones of those who were murdered as well as those who were injured. We pray that these senseless acts of violence will stop. The U.S. Catholic Bishops have long supported changes in the law to control the sale and use of firearms. May we all recognize that we are made in the image and likeness of God and continue to do what we can to end this senseless violence and to live together in peace.

Rev. Richard Willoughby, president of Faith in Indiana