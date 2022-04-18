John 'Steve' Weisert: 'We feel like he's probably looking down on us from somewhere'

ZIONSVILLE — John Weisert, who went by his middle name, Steve-- was the oldest person killed that night. We first heard from his family in the hours after the shooting—before they learned of his passing.

“I do think of him every day and I think about what happened and I definitely can feel the permanent scar,” Steve’s son, Mike Weisert, said.

It is a loss still so raw.

Photo Provided John Weisert

“Who would ever think you go to your job and not come home?” Steve’s wife, Carol Weisert, said.

Steve is remembered as a veteran, family man and a total whiz at trivial pursuit. This past November, he and his wife, Carol, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Carol said they met in college when she asked him where she could find a newspaper.

Jenny Kriger/Family Photo Provided John Weisert (far right), 74, was killed on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in a mass shooting in Indianapolis. He and his wife we’re getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in November, his family told WRTV.

Steve's son, Mike, remembers most his dad's goofy sense of humor. The Zionsville resident was just about a month away from retiring when he was killed at work.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say it was very difficult. I mean, first of all, you lose your great companion. I don't know if I can do this with a straight face. And then he did so much,” Carol Weisert said.

Mike Weisert added: "With a scenario like this you just kind of woken up and bam – you’re kind of just smacked in the face out of nowhere. Nothing prepared for it."

The 74-year-old was also an active volunteer in his community. In his honor, his family has continued service projects.