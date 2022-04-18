Karli Smith: '[She] would’ve been the one to hold this whole family together'

INDIANAPOLIS — Funny, kind-heart, family oriented – those are three ways to describe Karli Smith. The IPS graduate also had a love for softball.

The 19-year-old was set to collect her first paycheck that night. She was saving up for a car.

Her family tells WRTV they are working through the healing process. Karli lives on in many ways. Every month on the 15th, family and friends gather to celebrate Karli’s legacy. Sometimes they go to Taco Bell, Karli’s favorite spot, or to FedEx where there is a memorial.

"I think as time goes by more and more and more, I think we'll start to heal more. But it's still bizarre and unbelievable to me to this day," Jazmyne Moszee, her cousin, said.

Kari’s aunt, Mindy Dyson, added: "People kind of get numb to these kinds of stories when you see him all the time on the news, and you don't ever really think it's gonna be somebody that's close to you. And just, you know, love people while they're here.”

Karli loved softball and the game is something her family wants to use as a way to continue her memory.

“All the time. We played softball all the time,” Moszee said.

Family too was everything to the 19-year-old George Washington grad and Crispus Attucks softball player. She was one of twelve in her blended family.

“Karli would’ve been the one to hold this whole family together,” Dyson said.

Her mom, Karen, is coaching a little league team in her place. Soon the family will start a memorial scholarship in her name and Karli, will be looking on.

“Angel in the outfield,” Moszee said with a smile.