Sikh Coalition releases statement after tort claim deadline passes

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline for the City of Indianapolis to respond to a tort claim filed by the estate of one person who was killed and two others who were shot and injured during last April's mass shooting at FedEx has passed.

The city's silence is the equivalent of a denial, which opens the door for victims to respond with a lawsuit.

The claims were delivered to the city on Oct. 12 and according to the city's website, tort claims against the city-county are part of a legal process and must be made in writing within 180 days after the loss.

On Wednesday, Amrith Kaur Aakre, Sikh Coalition Legal Director, released the following statement to WRTV.

“To reiterate, no lawsuit was ever filed against the city or county. As our investigation into last April’s tragedy continued, we and our legal partners were statutorily required to submit a notice within a certain time period if we wanted to preserve the option of filing a lawsuit in the future. Through our investigation, we and our legal partners determined that a number of challenges would preclude us from moving forward on this particular path.”

“We remain committed to providing resources and support to not just our clients but the broader Indianapolis Sikh community. Our ongoing work includes consulting on outstanding worker’s compensation issues, facilitating available mental health resources, and looking ahead to the one year anniversary of this tragedy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

