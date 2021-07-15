Feds charge 19 people in drug ring allegedly linked to homicides in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Nineteen people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization that authorities believe to be tied to homicides in Indianapolis have been indicted on federal charges following a series of raids, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Thursday.

In the Wednesday morning raids, officers seized 35 guns, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.75 kilograms of fentanyl, six ounces of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress said at a press conference.

"That's a large, connected and efficient organization, Childress said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said 17 of 19 people have been taken into custody. Several of the people arrested are believed to be responsible for homicides in Indianapolis, Keenan said.

"Collectively, we were able to effectively shut down a criminal organization responsible for much of the violence throughout our city," Keenan said.

A total of 15 search warrants were executed by Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville and Las Vegas, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Postal Service Inspection Service, Indiana State Police, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Fishers Police Department.

