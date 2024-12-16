Watch Now
Juvenile female dead after stabbing on near east side of Indy

wrtv
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile female is dead after a stabbing on the near east side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing in the 400 block of North Randolph Street around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female victim with stabbing wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

At this time, IMPD is on the scene for an investigation. They haven't released any additional information.

