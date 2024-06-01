Female shot, killed in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a female was shot and killed on Indy's northwest side Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), at around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Skylar Ln.

IMPD said the officers later discovered the address to be within the 3000 block of Armory Ln.

When officers arrived they located a female victim within a residence with gunshot injuries. The female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police said a person of interest was detained.

They do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time.