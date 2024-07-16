Watch Now
Fight at public basketball court leads to 3 arrests, 3 guns seized in Indy

Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were arrested Sunday after multiple east side residents called 911 about people displaying guns during a fight at a local basketball court.

According to court documents, officers from the IMPD Southeast District were called to the 4200 block of English Avenue for a disturbance call. This is at the Christian Park basketball courts.

Witnesses claim at least one man pointed a gun at a group of people and threatened to shoot.

Three men, ages 20, 22 and 27, were arrested at the park after the 20-year-old acknowledged he was the one who pointed the gun.

The 22-year-old man was arrested after a probable cause search of the 20-year-old's car found marijuana and two handguns. One of the two handguns had no serial number and the other had previously been reported as stolen.

The 27-year-old man was arrested after police found his in possession of a stolen handgun, according to court documents.

WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed.

