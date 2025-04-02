Firearm discovered in student's car at Hamilton Southeastern High School

INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found in a student's car at Hamilton Southeastern High School Wednesday, according to the school.
In an email sent to students and staff, the administration said the firearm was located during a search prompted by a disciplinary investigation.
After it was discovered, the school administration notified the School Resource Officer (SRO), and local law enforcement, including Fishers Police, who was called to assist in confiscating the weapon.
The school's email said that there was no evidence to suggest the student intended to use the weapon for an act of violence. However, the situation has been treated with the highest level of seriousness.
The student will face disciplinary consequences as outlined in the school’s Student Handbook and may also encounter legal repercussions.
School officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged students, staff, and families to always report any safety concerns.
The email can be read below:
Dear HSE Families, Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority. With that in mind, we want to inform you about an incident that was brought to our attention and promptly addressed at Hamilton Southeastern High School.
This morning, a discipline investigation led to a search of a student’s car by school administration in which a firearm was discovered. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately notified, and along with Fishers Police, the weapon was confiscated.
At this time, we do not believe the student was in possession of the weapon to carry out an act of violence at school. However, this situation is being taken with the utmost seriousness. The student will be subject to consequences in accordance with our Student Handbook and may also face legal ramifications.
This incident is also a critical reminder of the importance of “See Something, Say Something.” We strongly encourage students, staff and families to report any concerns regarding safety to school administration or law enforcement. By working together, we can help ensure a secure learning environment for all.