Firearm discovered in student's car at Hamilton Southeastern High School

INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found in a student's car at Hamilton Southeastern High School Wednesday, according to the school.

In an email sent to students and staff, the administration said the firearm was located during a search prompted by a disciplinary investigation.

After it was discovered, the school administration notified the School Resource Officer (SRO), and local law enforcement, including Fishers Police, who was called to assist in confiscating the weapon.

The school's email said that there was no evidence to suggest the student intended to use the weapon for an act of violence. However, the situation has been treated with the highest level of seriousness.

The student will face disciplinary consequences as outlined in the school’s Student Handbook and may also encounter legal repercussions.

School officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged students, staff, and families to always report any safety concerns.

The email can be read below: