Fishers brothers sentenced to combined 35 years for distributing guns for ISIS

INDIANAPOLIS —Two brothers from Fishers have been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison combined for attempting to help ISIS obtain weapons.

This week, Moyad Dannon, 25, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support of Resources, namely firearms, to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. The sentence is followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In October 2021, Moyad's brother, Mahde Dannon, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on the same charges.

According to court documents, in June 2018, the Dannon brothers devised a scheme to deliver stolen firearms to a convicted felon who was cooperating with the FBI.

Between July — December 2018, the Dannon brothers sold a number of illegally obtained firearms to the cooperating individual.

During the same time period, the Dannons also manufactured "ghost guns". They would do so by purchasing parts online and turn them into .223 caliber semi-automatic rifles.

They were caught by selling one of these guns to an undercover FBI agent.

That undercover agent eventually went with Moyad Dannon to the U.S. border in the southwest to meet with a potential buyer — who was also cooperating with the FBI.

At that meeting, Dannon learned the buyer was efforting an attempt to ship the weapons to the Middle East to assist ISIS.

Following the arrest of the brothers, a flash drive belonging to Moyad Dannon showed around 16 gigabytes worth of ISIS propaganda.

“Violent extremists inspired by events abroad continue to pose a threat to our local communities and to our national security. Indiana is not immune from the poison of radicalization, fueled by terrorist propaganda available online,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “For nearly a year, these defendants worked persistently to arm murderous terrorists with deadly, illegal weapons. Cases like this demonstrate the need for law enforcement agencies to use all available lawful means to identify, disrupt, and prosecute national security threats here at home. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Fishers Police Department, these dangerous men have been held accountable for their actions and our communities will be safe from them for many years.”