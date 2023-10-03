Fishers Christian Academy teacher preliminarily charged with sex crimes against children

FISHERS — A teacher in Fishers has been placed on administrative leave after being preliminarily charged with crimes related to having a relationship with a teenage student at Fishers Christian Academy.

A teacher at Fishers Christian Academy is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old student.

The teacher is preliminarily charged with Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, Child Solicitation, Child Seduction, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Child Sex Trafficking and Vicarious Sexual Gratification.

All six charges are felonies.

The investigation into the teacher began with an anonymous tip to Fishers PD claiming a teacher at the school had relations with an underage student.

The teacher told law enforcement about communications between he and a 13-year-old on the messaging applications Whisper and Text Now.

The teacher told police the communications were "wrong" and he did it out of "curiosity".

Law enforcement continued to question the man and soon he admitted to having a relationship with a 15-year-old student at the school. The student, when asked by police, confirmed this and said the teacher tended to "get a little bit touchy."

The student also said the teacher would force her to touch him inappropriately.

Formal charges have yet to be filed against the teacher. WRTV will not name him until charges are filed.