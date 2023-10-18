Fishers man arrested for impersonating police after he attempted to pull over unmarked IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers man was arrested and faces felony charges for impersonating police officers.

According to court documents, Jonathan Becker was driving behind an unmarked IMPD officer and activated what appeared to be red and blue emergency lights, as if he was pulling the officer over.

Photos of the incident show Becker wearing a green safety shirt that mimics a police officer’s uniform, along with a radio. His SUV had an overhead light, front push bar and a mounted computer, handcuffs and radar gun inside.

IMPD

Police say after the officer confronted Becker about impersonating police, he began questioning the officer on why he was driving so fast.

“So, you are going 80 mph? What’s your reason? Are you going to a homicide or something? I don’t care where you work. Is there a reason you are speeding?” Becker asked the officer.

IMPD

Court documents show Becker owns a company called Indiana Traffic Operations in which he drives vehicles marked “Traffic Control” and uses police-like methods to enforce traffic laws.

Police provided photos of Becker’s car, on the right, and an Indiana State Police squad car. Both of which share the same license plate number.

IMPD

In another photo, Becker was driving an SUV, on the right, that shared the same license plate number as an Indiana State Trooper.

IMPD

According to court documents, police found social media accounts belonging to Becker that show fake police badges, along with photos and videos of his vehicles operating their light bar and emergency lights in a public roadway.

Becker pleaded guilty and was placed on probation earlier this year for unlawful display of emergency lights in Hancock County.