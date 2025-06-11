Fishers man charged with rape near Ball State campus

MUNCIE — A Fishers man has been charged with rape following an incident reported near the Ball State University campus.

Ethan C Davies, 24, is charged with rape, a level 3 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged assault took place in the 1000 block of West Beechwood Avenue on May 5, 2024, the night of the victim's college graduation.

The victim stated that she and Davies, who was an Orr Fellowship mentor, returned to her residence after a celebration. Court documents revealed that although she initially consented to spending time with him, she made it clear that she only wanted to go to bed. After falling asleep, she awoke to find Davies sexually assaulting her.

The victim reported the incident several days later, and a sexual assault examination was conducted at a local hospital.

Detectives later obtained DNA samples from Davies, which have since been sent to the state laboratory for testing. The results indicated a significant probability of the suspect’s DNA being present in the evidence.

Davies posted a $20,000 bond and has an initial hearing on July 10.