Fishers police arrest man accused of scamming resident out of more than $200K

FISHERS — Fishers police have arrested a man accused of scamming a resident out of more than $200,000.

21-year-old Anmolpreet Singh of Levittown, New York faces charges including conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit fraud.

According to Fishers Police Department, a resident contacted police after believing they had fallen victim to a fraud scheme.

The victim said suspects claiming to be affiliated with federal agencies convinced them to make multiple financial transactions through cryptocurrency and wire transfers, totaling more than $200,000.

Things escalated when the suspect allegedly sent a fake arrest warrant and told the victim to make an in-person cash transaction of $50,000.

Police coordinated an operation to intercept the suspect during the planned meet-up. The suspect told the victim they would arrive in Fishers around 4:30 p.m.

As he arrived, police used flock cameras and drones to track his vehicle.

Police said the suspect used tactics to avoid law enforcement detection while driving and by arranging a hand-to-hand exchange with the victim.

Police pulled Singh over and he was taken into custody. They later confirmed he was in contact with the victim.

“This case highlights the lengths scammers will go to manipulate and financially exploit victims,” said Chief Gebhart, “We want our community to know that Fishers Police will use every tool available to identify, investigate, and pursue criminals who target our residents.”

Fishers Police encourage residents to remain cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or messages claiming to be from government agencies or law enforcement, especially when demands for money, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or secrecy are involved.