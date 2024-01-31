Watch Now
Fishers police arrest man who stole $90K worth of items from Target stores across the country

FISHERS — A Milwaukee man, who is accused of stealing $90,000 worth of items from at least 12 Target stores across the country, was arrested by Fishers police on Sunday.

Officers from the Fishers Police Department responded to Target, located at 11750 Commercial Drive, on reports of a theft.

According to Target’s Asset Protection Team, the suspect had already left the store by the time officers arrived. Employees of the store provided police with the suspect’s description and vehicle information.

Police stopped the suspect, identified as Frank Covington, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officers searched Covington and located a device in his pocket that is commonly used to disable anti-theft devices. While searching his rental car, police found the following:

  • 23 Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus CE calculators
  • Two Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators
  • One Texas Instrument TI-Nspire CX 2 calculator

Target’s Asset Protection Team says Covington has been listed as a suspect in at least a dozen Target thefts across the United States, with an estimated theft value of $90,000.

Covington had 10 active warrants from several states with crimes ranging from burglar to theft and shoplifting.

