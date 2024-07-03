Fishers Police Department warns residents of scammers pretending to be officers

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam in which the caller claims to be an officer with the department and asks for money.

According to FPD, the callers will claim an urgent matter and ask for personal information and payment.

If residents do not provide the requested information, the scammers will threaten to send an officer to their home, police say.

“The Fishers Police Department will not request payment via telephone, and we strongly encourage residents never to give out personal information to a stranger,” FPD said in a statement.

If a caller says they are an officer, residents should write down the officer’s name and call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282 to confirm the officer's identity.