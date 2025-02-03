Fishers Police investigate hit-and-run that injured bicyclist near Nickel Plate trail

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist last month.

According to the department, the incident took place Friday, Jan. 17, at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Nickel Plate Trail crossing, just north of Lantern Road and Technology Drive in Fishers.

Police said a vehicle struck a cyclist at the crossing, resulting in minor injuries for the cyclist and damage to the bicycle. The vehicle involved in the accident is described as a dark, charcoal-colored sedan with damage to the front bumper. The driver is believed to be an adult male in his mid-to-late 30s, with a beard.

Fishers Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Rodriguez at the Fishers Police Department at (317) 595-3346.

The department also advises caution on trails and intersecting roadways.