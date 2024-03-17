Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Fishers police investigating homicide

fishers homicide.jpg
WRTV
fishers homicide.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 10:41:43-04

FISHERS —Fishers police are investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed Saturday evening.

According to Fishers Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Circle just before 11:40 p.m for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police discovered one person had been shot.

The person was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police were quickly able to detain several individuals believed to be involved in the shooting.

An investigating is still active. Anyone with information regarding this incident (including camera footage), should contact Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3300.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!