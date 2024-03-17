Fishers police investigating homicide

FISHERS —Fishers police are investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed Saturday evening.

According to Fishers Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Circle just before 11:40 p.m for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police discovered one person had been shot.

The person was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police were quickly able to detain several individuals believed to be involved in the shooting.

An investigating is still active. Anyone with information regarding this incident (including camera footage), should contact Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3300.

