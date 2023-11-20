Fishers police investigating shooting that happened near Saxony Beach

FISHERS — Police in Fishers are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the area of Saxony Beach.

Police say the victim checked themselves into a hospital in Fishers but was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital to receive treatment for the gunshot injury.

Authorities did not state the victim’s condition.

Police believe the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday and say it was a targeted incident with no threat to the public.

No additional information has yet been provided.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Smith at 317-595-3331 or by e-mail at smithjp@fishers.in.us.