FISHERS POLICE DEPARTMENT: Woman shot while holding baby

FISHERS — Police in Fishers have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Saturday.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were dispatched on Saturday to the 9300 block of Benton Drive on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a female victim who had been shot multiple times. At the time of the shooting, the victim was holding an infant. They were both transported to a hospital.

After undergoing surgery, the victim is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police said her baby was evaluated for injuries and was reported to have sustained minor abrasions.

Police identified the suspect as the victim's ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanny Javier De Jesus De Jesus of Anderson.

De Jesus fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say witnesses at the scene were able to provide them with detailed information about the suspect and his vehicle.

De Jesus turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. He has since been taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Fishers Police encourage that if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.