Fishers police recover more than 200 pounds of marijuana in I-69 traffic stop

FISHERS (WRTV) — Hamilton County prosecutors have filed drug charges against two men who were reportedly caught with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC cartridges in their car.

The suspects, Ian Heath and Brenden Grubb, were both charged Tuesday with dealing marijuana, with an amount of at least 10 pounds, and possession of marijuana.

The Fishers Police Department says Hamilton and Boone County drug task forces started the investigation in March, after receiving a report of a Snapchat profile advertising marijuana and THC products.

Investigators quickly identified Heath and Grubb as suspects, as well as a vehicle connected with one of the men.

Sometime after identifying the men, detectives spotted their vehicle driving on Interstate 69. After committing multiple traffic violations, police pulled over Heath and Grubb.

While stopped, a Fishers K-9 officer and a drug dog performed a free-air sniff around the vehicle, to which the dog alerted to potential narcotics inside.

Heath and Grubb were detained while investigators searched their vehicle, locating 211 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of prerolled marijuana products, almost 3,700 THC cartridges, and an unspecified firearm.

Heath and Grubb were due in court for initial hearings at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.