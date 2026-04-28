Fishers Senate candidate charged with cocaine possession

FISHERS, Ind. — A Democratic candidate for Indiana State Senate faces drug charges after police say he was canvassing a neighborhood while high on cocaine.

Andrew Dezelan, 38, was charged Monday in Hamilton Superior Court. Court records show the charges were filed after his arrest Sunday night.

Dezelan is running in the May 5 Democratic primary for Senate District 31. The seat covers parts of Fishers and Lawrence. Three other candidates are also in the race.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fishers police were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to The Villa at Britton Falls off East 136th Street. A resident reported a man soliciting in the area, police said. The caller noted the man had parked his car at the neighborhood clubhouse.

Officers arrived and ran the vehicle's license plate. They found Dezelan sitting in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

When approached, Dezelan said he was canvassing. Police asked him to explain the difference between "soliciting" and "canvassing." He told police an HOA member gave him permission to go around the neighborhood.

Officers noticed Dezelan "had been speaking quickly, making very quick, nervous, and unorganized movements, was visibly sweating, and his pupils were pinpoint," according to the affidavit.

Police suspected Dezelan was under the influence and asked for his ID. Dezelan was "frantically looking around his vehicle" and said he needed to leave, police said.

Officers asked again for his ID. Dezelan put his car in reverse and "dug into his pockets," according to police.

The officer commanded Dezelan to stop and opened his car door. He grabbed Dezelan's wrist, the affidavit revealed. Dezelan reportedly continued making frantic movements and acted like he was going to exit but refused to do so.

The officer pulled Dezelan from the car and tried to handcuff him. A struggle broke out, police said. The officer had to pull Dezelan to the ground at least three times before securing him in handcuffs.

Police searched the vehicle and found a small plastic baggie with powder. A field test confirmed it was cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Dezelan was booked into Hamilton County jail. He was not listed as an inmate as of Tuesday morning.