Fishers teen charged with 13 felonies in child sex crimes case

FISHERS — An 18-year-old Fishers resident faces 13 felony charges related to child sex crimes after investigators found hundreds of illegal images on his devices.

Carson Springer was arrested January 16 this year on charges including child exploitation and possession of child pornography, Fishers police said.

The Hamilton County Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating after receiving a report that Springer recorded himself having sexual intercourse with another juvenile.

When detectives served a search warrant on Springer's Snapchat account, they found more evidence of child sex abuse material.

Officers also seized Springer's cell phone during the search and found Springer was using the Telegram app to request child sex abuse material from other users.

Springer specifically stated he liked 13- to 15-year-olds, police said. Some images on his devices reportedly contained prepubescent children.

Investigators discovered Springer was distributing videos he made having sexual intercourse with other juveniles. He allegedly exchanged the videos for more child sex abuse material.

Police said Springer had hundreds of child sex abuse images on his phone and social media accounts. Detectives identified victims as far away as Texas and Kansas.

The crimes occurred when Springer was a juvenile. Fishers Police normally do not release juvenile suspects' identities, however, Springer was waived into adult court for these charges.