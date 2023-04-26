Fishers woman charged with fraud against multiple people in rental scam

FISHERS — A Fishers woman has been charged after investigators say she tried to lease a home — which she did not own — to multiple people.

According to probable cause documents filed against Megan Stoner, police in Fishers began receiving calls about a rental scam in December of 2021.

Each of the three victims told police they had been in contact with Stoner through Facebook about the rental property. In two incidents, the victims claimed they had made a post about needing to find a rental and Stoner had contacted them individually. The third person said they had reached out to Stoner after seeing her post about the same home on Morgan Street.

Each of the victims told investigators they had toured the home, signed a rental agreement via DocuSign and paid Stoner between $600 and $1,700 to secure the home for rental. They were each given varying move-in dates and said that as the date of their move-in drew near, Stoner would contact them and move the date back. Sometimes she claimed to have been in an accident, other times she claimed she was taking care of a sick relative.

During the course of the investigation, police made contact with the actual owner of the home who stated that Stoner was leasing it from him. He provided police with a copy of Stoner's lease, prohibiting her from subleasing the property, court documents say. The owner told police he was in the process of evicting Stoner for attempting to sublease his rental property to several different people.

Stoner has been charged with three separate felony counts of fraud and three separate felony counts of theft, as well as a felony count of corrupt business influence.