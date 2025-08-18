Five arrested in Boone County sting operation targeting child sexual abuse

BOONE COUNTY – Five people were arrested in Boone County for attempting to engage in the sexual abuse of minors.

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force collaborated with the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to conduct the three-day operation.

It focused on identifying and apprehending those exploiting minors through digital platforms. Undercover officers engaged with suspects online, leading to the arrests of individuals who traveled to Boone County with the intention of engaging in sexual activities with minors.

The arrested individuals include:

Zachary Bullock, 31, Indianapolis – Charged with Level 4 Felony Attempted Child Molest and Level 5 Felony Child Solicitation

Nicholas Bozzone, 27, Plainfield – Charged with multiple felonies, including Conspiracy to Commit Child Molest

Ethan Craun, 27, Carmel – Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Evan Geeslin, 60, Richmond – Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Daniel Trusty, 36, Russiaville – Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.



Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris emphasized the importance of protecting children, stating, “The Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in this vital mission. Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause.”

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force was established in 2023 to enhance efforts against internet-based crimes targeting children. Comprising personnel from various law enforcement agencies, the task force works closely with the Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force, ensuring a proactive, victim-centered approach to protecting children and holding offenders accountable.

Reporting Child Exploitation or Human Trafficking

If you suspect human trafficking or sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to report it immediately:

• Local Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, or 911

• ICAC Task Force Website (https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/)

• Indiana DCS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (for suspected trafficking involving minors)

o 1-800-800-5556

• National Human Trafficking Hotline

o 1-888-373-7888

o Text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733