Five teens arrested for gun store burglaries in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Five teens have been arrested for their involvement in the burglaries of gun stores in Greenwood.

On Sept. 11, , Greenwood Police Department executed a search warrant on an Indianapolis residence in connection with the recent burglary of a Greenwood Gun Store, where 16 firearms were stolen by four individuals.

Based on an anonymous tip, Greenwood Police Department received information about a juvenile suspect. While executing the warrant, officers came into contact with the 16-year-old juvenile suspect and his mother.

The juvenile suspect was later interviewed by detectives, which resulted in the juvenile being detained at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center. One firearm stolen from the burglary was recovered from the juvenile.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 14, Greenwood Officers responded to Atkinson Firearms for an attempted burglary.

As a resulted of the investigation, Greenwood police arrested:

Two 18-year-old Indianapolis residents and two 14-year-old Indianapolis residents, one boy and one girl.

The Johnson County Prosecutor is currently reviewing the case for charges and determination to whether legal grounds exist to seek a waiver to adult court