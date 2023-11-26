Flying Cupcake Bakery suffers weekend burglary

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mass Avenue business and one of Indy's favorite bakeries was the victim of a break-in over the weekend.

The Flying Cupcake, located at 432 Massachusetts Avenue, shared surveillance video of the incident. It shows a person behind the register on the morning of Friday Nov. 24, holding a computer with a concealed face.

Watch the raw surveillance video of the break-in below:

Flying Cupcake Break in

According to a police report from IMPD, the burglar broke the shop's glass door and stole an HP Chromebook computer.

Now the owner of Flying Cupcake, Kate Drury, is asking for the public to help crack the case.

"We know she, he entered left via the residential courtyard off of Vermont street in between New Jersey and Mass Ave in between 3:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on Friday morning and most likely parked a vehicle on one of these streets right by the courtyard gate, which was open/unlocked," Drury shared.

The shop is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

You can email them at bakery@theflyingcupcakebakery or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers.