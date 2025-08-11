Former Anderson police officer faces cocaine charges, resigns immediately

ANDEESON — A former Anderson police officer, is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing cocaine and using a gun during drug deals.

Ty'Ray Wilson, 29, resigned from the Anderson Police Department on August 5, the same day he was arrested.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the charges were brought to light through information from a confidential informant. The CI, who had known Wilson for several years, reported seeing him use cocaine in public and claimed to have used the drug with him. The informant also mentioned that Wilson had cocaine available for sale.

Law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of cocaine from Wilson, and the CI cooperated with police. During these transactions, Wilson was reportedly observed using his police vehicle.

On July 21, 2025, the CI made a controlled buy of cocaine from Wilson at a home on Sheridan Street. Video showed Wilson in a garage with a semi-automatic handgun, which further implicated him.

Just a week later, the CI conducted another controlled buy, where Wilson facilitated the transaction and received money for cocaine. This time, an accomplice was also involved, and Wilson was present during the drug exchange.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to ensuring Wilson is held accountable for his actions.