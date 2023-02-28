Former Anderson schools food service bookkeeper sentenced to federal prison

ANDERSON — The former food service department bookkeeper at the Anderson Community School Corporation is now heading to federal prison.

Carla Burke, 63, maintained the financial records, bank account, and vendor invoices for the Food Service Department, and generated checks in the name of the Department for payments to vendors.

During an audit of the school district, auditors with the State Board of Accounts found checks meant for vendors were issued and cashed by Burke.

As a result, SBOA began a special investigation.

According to the Department of Justice, Burke cleared approximately 312 fraudulent checks totaling $976,773.29 in losses to ACSC.

Burke retired in 2019, according to the audit.

A judge sentenced Burke to 28 months in prison followed by three years of probation.

Burke was also ordered to pay $976,772.39 in restitution to Anderson Community School Corporation and $141,190 to the Internal Revenue Service.

PREVIOUS: Anderson woman embezzled nearly $1 million as bookkeeper for Anderson Schools

