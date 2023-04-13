Former autism center worker arrested on molest, child pornography allegations, Greenwood police say

GREENWOOD — Greenwood police arrested a former employee of Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center on preliminary charges of child molesting and possessing child pornography.

Detectives arrested the 30-year-old man on Wednesday, according to Greenwood Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth.

The suspect was held without bond Thursday in the Johnson County Jail, records show.

Several of the alleged incidents occurred at the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center, 21 South Park Boulevard, Greenwood, where the man was working, Fillenwarth said.

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office has not yet filed charges. WRTV does not identify suspects who have not been officially charged,

