Former Butler student, basketball player facing rape charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Butler University student and men's basketball player has been arrested on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident happened on February 4, 2021 in a dorm on Butler’s campus. The victim entered Carlos Johnson Jr.’s room and said she was familiar with him because Johnson played basketball at Butler.

The affidavit says the victim fell asleep on Johnson’s bed and woke up to him touching her inappropriately. After having intercourse with the victim, Johnson insisted on walking her back to her room.

Once at her room, the victim told her suitemate “he raped me” or “he attempted to rape me.” Scooby is Johnson’s nickname.

“[The victim] told [redacted] that she was in 'Scooby’s' room talking, watching him play video games and the next thing she knows she is having non-consenual sex,” the affadavit said.

Johnson denied to police that the two had intercourse.

In a statement, Butler said Johnson is no longer enrolled at the university and has not been allowed on campus since the incident. He was a member of the men's basketball team last season, but did not appear in any games due to a preseason injury, according to the school.

