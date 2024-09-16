Former Center Grove teacher sentenced after Child Seduction conviction

FRANKLIN — A Fountaintown man, who formely taught at Center Grove, was sentenced last week to two and a half years in prison following a conviction of child seduction and invasion of privacy.

Court records show Drew Garrison, 35, was sentenced to more than two years in prison and a year of probation on Sept. 13.

Garrison is also required to register as a sex offender and was ordered by the Court to surrender his teaching license.

“I am disgusted to see a man—a teacher—who was entrusted by parents to safeguard their children, behave in this manner," Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. "For this he received the maximum sentence under the law. Judge Nugent’s sentence sends a clear message to individuals who are in a position of trust over young people: if you abuse the sacred trust between teacher and student, you will go to prison. We don’t tolerate that here.”

According to court documents, the inappropriate relationship between Garrison and a student came to light in February 2024. At the time of learning of the relationship, Center Grove Community Schools informed families that a teacher had resigned after having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

