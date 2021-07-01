Former Chicago teacher arrested on child molesting, other charges in Hancock County

GREENFIELD — A now former Chicago teacher is facing multiple charges in Indiana, including criminal confinement, possession of child pornography and child molesting, after he allegedly had sex with a juvenile at the Greenfield Inn last month.

The victim told deputies he met Pedro Ibarra on an online chat room, and that Ibarra picked him up June 22 and took him to the Greenfield Inn.

Ibarra allegedly told the victim he was there for two reasons: because he thought the victim was cute, and because he was a pedophile.

Court documents say Ibarra forced sex on the victim, who was unable to get away. Ibarra later dropped the victim off at his house.

Court records show Ibarra confirmed that he had been employed by Chicago Public Schools as a full-time teacher for over a decade.

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement:

“Student safety is the district’s highest priority and the district immediately removed the employee from his position and blocked access to CPS accounts upon learning of these disturbing charges.”

Chicago Public Schools

In court, detectives said Ibarra had no known ties to Hancock County and has access to multiple residences outside the state.

Ibarra pled not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond. A no contact issue was also ordered to protect the victim and their parents.

