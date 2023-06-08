Former Greenwood, Perry Township teacher arrested for child molestation

GREENWOOD — A former Southport and Greenwood schools teacher has been charged in Johnson County with a count of child molestation and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Shane Williams, 46, is accused of having inappropriate conduct with multiple young girls that included the girls being forced to watch pornographic videos with him and perform the acts seen in the videos, according to court documents.

Of the encounters that went on for years, some were described to have taken place inside Greenwood Middle School.

Both school corporation provided the following statements to WRTV

Perry Township Schools is aware of the disturbing allegations against one of its former teachers. Although we cannot comment on this case specifically, we can say that all teachers and staff are held to the highest standards. Before hiring, our district conducts thorough background checks, which includes criminal, sexual offender and child abuse history checks. Additionally, teachers undergo a rigorous screening and interview process. Perry Township Schools