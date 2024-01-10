Former IFD firefighter charged with child solicitation after Johnson County sex sting

JOHNSON COUNTY — Court documents filed this week detail what led a 17-year veteran of the Indianapolis Fire Department to be caught in a recent sex sting in Johnson County.

Carl Wemple, 45, is charged with child solicitation after allegedly driving to what he believed to be the home of a 14-year-old girl with intent to have sex with the girl.

Wemple instead was met by police at the home as part of a sex sting that led to charges against 21 different people.

According to court documents, Wemple connected with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on the dating website Ashley Madison.

Wemple sent messages to the account saying he was torn on continuing to speak with them after learning of their age.

Eventually he wrote, “The side that wants to keep going is stronger than stop.”

Wemple admitted to officers at the scene that he thought he was meeting a 14- or 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to IFD, Wemple is suspended without pay indefinitely.