Former IMPD Probationary officer charged with rape for on-duty sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS — A former probationary officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been charged with rape and official misconduct.

Myron Howard is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

According to police, on Jan. 6 around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to a home for a domestic violence incident. One suspect was taken into custody on the scene.

An investigation found that after officers had left the scene, Officer Howard returned to the scene by himself.

It was later reported by the victim that Officer Howard engaged in sexual intercourse with her when he returned to the scene, while on-duty.

Note: WRTV usually doesn't publish or air arrest photos, but makes exceptions in cases where law enforcement officers, elected officials and other notable community members who take an oath to protect or serve the public at large and are accused of a serious crime.

On Feb. 5, an attorney representing the victim contacted IMPD detectives from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and told detectives about the victim’s allegations of sexual assault, beginning an investigation.

On March 11, IMPD SIU detectives executed a search warrant at Officer Howard’s residence.

During the investigation, SIU detectives also learned of another incident that occurred on Aug. 15, 2023.

It’s alleged that after the conclusion of a crash investigation, Howard returned to the scene and offered a woman involved in that incident a ride home in exchange for sex, while on duty.

Based on the findings of the investigation, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey terminated Officer Howard’s employment on March 14.

Howard was still under probationary status, police said, which allowed Chief Bailey to immediately terminate his employment without going through the Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board.

Howard was a 1-year-veteran of IMPD and was assigned to North District prior to being terminated.

Howard has been charged with Rape (Level 1 Felony), Criminal Confinement (Level 3 Felony), two counts of Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felonies), Making an Unlawful Proposition (Class A Misdemeanor), Public Indecency (Class A Misdemeanor), and Public Nudity (Class B Misdemeanor).

Prosecutor Mears issued the following statement regarding these criminal allegations:

“The allegations set forth in the probable cause affidavit are extremely disturbing and the alleged conduct is a pattern of behavior that is reprehensible. Law enforcement officers take an oath to keep our community safe, not abuse their position of power to harm and take advantage of others. Today marks the first step toward justice for the courageous survivors in this case.”

