Former Indiana Veteran's Home employee faces theft, misconduct charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A former employee of the Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette faces criminal charges after an investigation by the Indiana Office of Inspector General.

Steven Harris is charged with theft and official misconduct. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 2.5 years in prison.

Court papers say he used state time and a state-issued vehicle for “purposes unrelated to his official duties.”

Indiana Inspector General Jared Prentice said the Indiana Veterans’ Home cooperated fully with investigators throughout the process.

“Our investigators’ diligence and the Indiana Veterans’ Home’s full cooperation uncovered evidence that warranted certifying these charges to the prosecutor,” Prentice said. “The prosecutor’s decision to file those charges demonstrates that accountability in state government is not optional — for anyone.”

A pre-trial hearing is set for June 2.