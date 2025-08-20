Former Indiana Women's Prison guard convicted of rape, sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — A former corrections officer at the Indiana Women's Prison has been found guilty on multiple charges stemming from the sexual assault of an inmate just weeks before he left his position.

Uzochukwu Chinweze, 44, was convicted following a one-day court trial on charges of Rape (Level 3 Felony), Sexual Misconduct (Level 5 Felony), and Sexual Misconduct (Level 6 Felony).

The incidents occurred in July 2023, approximately three weeks before Chinweze's last day of employment at the facility.

According to court documents, the assaults took place in the kitchen area and a mop closet within Unit 10 of the prison, which houses inmates with mental health issues or those considered suicidal.

The victim, reported that Chinweze had been making inappropriate comments about her appearance and requesting she walk around without undergarments.

The investigation revealed a pattern of escalating misconduct. The victim reported that Chinweze would follow her through the unit, make comments about her appearance, and lead her to "blind spots" in the facility where he would kiss her despite her verbal commands to stop.

The most serious incident occurred around midnight on July 5, 2023, when Chinweze instructed the victim to wait for him in a mop closet.

Security footage corroborated the victim's account, showing Chinweze unlocking the mop closet door at 9:52 p.m., leaving the area, and then returning around 11:22 p.m. when the victim entered the closet.

Video evidence shows both individuals in the closet for approximately three minutes. The victim reported that Chinweze assaulted her during this time.

The Indiana State Police investigation began in January 2024 after the victim reported the assault to a prison investigator on November 22, 2023 — nearly four months after the incident occurred. The victim explained she delayed reporting out of fear she would be transferred to another facility.

The investigation uncovered that the victim had missed her menstrual cycle following the assault and informed Chinweze, who "freaked out" and submitted his two-week notice shortly thereafter. The victim later discovered she was not pregnant.

When contacted by investigators, Chinweze initially claimed he did not recall the victim but acknowledged having "good relationships with inmates." When confronted with the existence of video evidence, he suggested the victim "maybe just had a dream."

Chinweze is scheduled for sentencing on September 15 at 1 p.m.