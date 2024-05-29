Former IPS teacher who filmed, promoted students fighting charged with neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — A former teacher at George Washington Carver Montessori #87 has been charged with neglect after promoting a filming a fight between students in his classroom.

Julious Johnican is charged with Neglect of a Dependent for failing to intervene in an altercation in his classroom, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Johnican filmed the incident on his cellphone and encouraged one of the students to engage further.

WATCH | Former IPS teacher accused of encouraging students to participate in ‘fight club’ as punishment

Former IPS teacher accused of encouraging fighting

“Schools should be safe spaces for our children to learn and grow and Mr. Johnican’s alleged conduct jeopardized that,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “As parents, we place trust in our teachers and the adults in power to keep our children safe and there should be serious consequences when they fail to meet that standard and engage in or encourage dangerous behavior.”

Video footage shows a 7-year-old student that investigators say has special needs being slapped, punched and pushed by another student.

Attorneys said it happened sometime between Aug. and Oct. of this school year at IPS George Washington Carver School 87.

Johnican resigned from the school before receiving disciplinary punishment from IPS.

Indianapolis Public Schools announced earlier this month it will be replacing both the principal and assistant principal at George Washington Carver 87 following an investigation into the school's climate.