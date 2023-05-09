Former IU football player charged with rape

BLOOMINGTON — Former IU football player Connor Delp has been charged with two counts of rape, sexual battery and battery.

On Nov. 13, 2022 a person reported they had been sexually assaulted to the IU Police Department, according to a police report.

The report says the victim told police she met Delp through a mutual friend.

The victim told police that Delp invited her to his apartment in the 400 block of East 20th Street on Nov. 10 and she brought a friend with her.

According to the report, the victim said that when they got to Delp's apartment there was also another man in the apartment that she didn't know.

The four of them were in Delp's living room playing video games and drinking alcohol. The victim said she had five drinks.

Around 3 a.m., the victim said Delp invited the victim and her friend to his bedroom to play more video games.

According to the report, the victim said her friend fell asleep on Delp's bed and that's when Delp grabber her face and kissed her while touching her in "uncomfortable places."

The victim described Delp's actions as being forceful as he removed her clothing. She said she shook her head "no" but was unable to speak due to fear.

During the assualt, the victim told police that her friend woke up and started shouting which caused Delp to stop. The victim and her friend then left Delp's apartment, she told police.

Police also spoke with the friend of the victim, who gave similar accounts to what the victim said happened.

According to the victim's friend, Delp also assaulted her when they were in the bedroom.

The friend, also known as the second victim, told police that while the first victim had headphones in, Delp attempted to kiss and touch her. She told police that she said "no" several times and pushed Delp away. She then fell asleep on the bed.

The second victim told police that she then woke up to the first victim hyperventilating and noticed that Delp was having sex with the victim, who was crying with her face pushed against the wall.

According to the police report, police obtained text messages between Delp and the victims in which he stated that he received "mixed signals" from the girls. Delp also stated that he never noticed the first victim crying.

Delp told police that the three of them were kissing and engaging in sexual acts in his bedroom. and that neither victim told him "no" or pushed him away.

Delp was suspended from the IU football team in November and dismissed from the team in January.

According to the IU school directory, Delp is still listed as a current student.

Charges were filed against Delp on Monday, May 8, 2023.