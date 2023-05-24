Watch Now
Former Lebanon officer arrested for allegedly manipulating evidence

Posted at 12:53 PM, May 24, 2023
LEBANON — A former Lebanon police officer is facing charges of criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and official misconduct after an investigation found the manipulated an investigation.

After learning of a possible conduct issue involving officer Nicholas Reynolds, the Lebanon Police Department called upon the Boone County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

During the investigation, Reynolds was found to have cut wires from security cameras within the attic of a home the department was serving a warrant in.

It was not made clear in a release as to why Reynolds manipulated the evidence in the case.

