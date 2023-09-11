Former Marion County Sheriff's deputy arrested for possession of child porn

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff's deputy is facing 10 counts of child pornography charges after an investigation reportedly found images of nude children on his phone.

Justin Dillehay, 28, of Indianapolis was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, with each count being classified as a level 5 felony.

According to court documents, detectives were alerted to internet activity exploiting children by a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The IP address from the images lead police to Dilhay's Indianapolis apartment.

A search of Dillhay's phone found numerous images of child porn of children estimated to be under the age of 12, court documents revealed.

Court documents revealed, during the investigation, when detectives asked Dillhay about child pornography sent to his email address, Dillhay immediately asked for a lawyer.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dillehay was a deputy with MCSO from 2016 to 2020 but is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.