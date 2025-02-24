Former Morgan County teacher arrested for having sex with 15-year-old, giving him drugs

MORGAN COUNTY — A former Morgan County teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting at least one student in 2024.

Court documents say a 16-year-old boy’s grandmother went to the police on Dec. 10, 2024, claiming Brittany Fortinberry, 31, had molested the boy when he was 15 years old.

The boy’s grandmother also told police Fortinberry gave him drugs and threatened to kill herself if he told anyone, court documents say.

According to the court documents, detectives then spoke with the boy who said Fortinberry added him on Snapchat and sent him nude photos. He also said she had sex with him several times and took him on a trip to French Lick.

“[The boy] said that it was no different than a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. [The boy] said it was child molestation and he’s there because he doesn’t want her to molest more kids,” the court documents say.

Court documents allege the boy told investigators at least five other students had been molested by Fortinberry, but the number could be closer to 10.

“[The boy] said that some of the victims are considering talking about what happened and there’s others that don’t want to talk about it,” the court documents say.

The boy’s statements to police match up with claims from a separate investigation that alleged Fortinberry had a stripper pole, sex toys, and drugs in her home.

Fortinberry has been charged with the following:



Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to a Minor

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Fortinberry was previously employed with the Eminence Community School Corporation in Morgan County. WRTV has reached out for a statement but has not heard back yet.