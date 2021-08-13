Former Mrs. Curl owner facing new charge of failure to register as a sex offender

JOHNSON COUNTY — The former owner of Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop and Outdoor Cafe in Greenwood who pled guilty to child pornography charges in 2020 is now facing a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in Brown County.

According to a court document, John Cassin of Whiteland was required to register as a sex or violent offender for life.

While on a home visit in May 2021, Cassin told an officer that he had plans to go to his cabin on Sweetwater Lake in Brown County.

Brown County authorities confirmed Cassin owns property in the county and did not register as a sex offender as required by law, the document said.

The charge against Cassin was filed earlier this month, online court records show. He was arrested and paid a $300 bond.

According to online court records, Cassin has been ordered to appear at an initial hearing on Sept. 9.

Cassin's name was removed from state documents reflecting Mrs Curl’s leadership in 2019.

