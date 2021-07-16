Former MSD of Decatur teacher accused of child molestation with young boy he met on app

INDIANAPOLIS — A former MSD of Decatur Township teacher is accused of meeting with a 13-year-old boy at a grocery store and performing sexual acts with him the parking lot.

Brian Cherry, 32, is facing two counts of child molesting, according to online court records.

Court documents describe Cherry’s meet up with a 13-year-old boy who he met on an app at a local grocery store.

“[The victim] told Brian that he was thirteen years old. Brian brought up the idea of them doing sexual acts,” the documents say.

The two met in Cherry’s car and did things to each other of a sexual nature, according to those documents. Cherry told police the two had oral sex.

The victim’s grandmother told police she saw her grandson getting out of the suspect’s car and asked Cherry what he was doing with her grandson inside.

“Brian told her to get out of his face and began to back the car up. When the car began to move, the door hit her in the shoulder,” documents said.

According to those court documents, Cherry told police if the victim was standing in front of him, “he would tell [the victim] that he was sorry, and that it would never happen again."

MSD of Decatur Township released the following statement:

“Once we were made aware of the arrest, MSD of Decatur Township served a preliminary notice of contract cancellation as we work with local authorities to resolve this situation. This former employee has no access to our facilities or to our students. We have also notified the Indiana Department of Education of this situation as it relates to teacher certification.”

A jury trial is scheduled for September 20.

