Former Mt. Vernon, New Palestine teacher arrested for providing students with drugs, alcohol

GREENFIELD — A former teacher at Mt. Vernon schools and New Palestine schools was arrested for allegedly providing drugs and alcohol to students.

45-year-old Brock Wedgeworth was arrested by Greenfield Police and Fortville Police detectives on Thursday morning.

Wedgeworth allegedly provided drugs and alcohol multiple times to former students he had met during his tenure as a teacher at the schools.

“We take reports like this seriously and are committed to conducting thorough investigations to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in our community,” the Greenfield Police Department said in a statement.

Wedgeworth has been charged with four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, all Level 6 Felonies.

