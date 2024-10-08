Former New Castle police lieutenant convicted of using excessive force, witness tampering

NEW CASTLE — A Former New Castle police lieutenant has been convicted of using excessive force and witness tampering by a federal jury.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, while Aaron Jason Strong, 47, was a lieutenant at the New Castle Police Department, he physically abused a suspect and two pretrial detainees and made false statements to an Indiana State Police Detective who was assigned to investigate allegations against him.

The release says, in August 2019, then-Lieutenant Strong responded to a foot chase. As Strong arrived, the suspect stopped running, put his hands up, said “I’m done” and lowered himself to the ground. As another officer approached to take the suspect into custody, Strong ran up and struck the suspect at least 12 times with a metal police baton, nearly striking a fellow officer. The incident was reported by other involved officers, and the Indiana State Police were called in to conduct an independent criminal investigation.

During a meeting with the State Police investigator, Strong gave a false account of the incident in which he minimized his use of force and exaggerated the danger posed by the suspect.

In July 2017, Strong reportedly abused two men being held in pretrial detention in Henry County.

Documents revealed Strong stomped on the head of a detainee who was complying with commands to lie on the ground. He then approached a second inmate, who was kneeling, not moving, with his back to Strong, and shot him point-blank in the back with a “beanbag” round. The impact fractured the detainee’s spine.

"When those who are sworn to protect the public instead use excessive force it destroys trust in law enforcement and perpetuates fear,” said Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton of the FBI Indianapolis Field Office. “The FBI will continue to ensure those abusing their power will be investigated and held accountable.”

Strong was convicted of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of witness tampering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.