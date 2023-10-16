Former North Central High School student gets 10 years in prison for stabbing another student in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A former North Central High School student was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of community corrections for stabbing another student in the heart and brain in 2021.

Wyatt Maxey, who was 18 at the time, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Knife on School Property after a two-day jury trial in September.

On the morning of Sept. 8, 2021, Washington Township School Police officers responded to a fight between students at North Central High School.

Upon arrival, they located the 17-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A witness told police the victim said he was involved in an argument on Instagram with Maxey, who allegedly threatened to kill him. The witness said they and the victim were walking towards North Central High School when Maxey called out to the victim saying, “Come on, let’s fight” and “Y’all got five seconds before I slice you.”

The witness said they turned around and saw Maxey with a black folding knife in his right hand. The witness and victim told Maxey to put the knife down, and the victim ran inside the school.

Court documents said Maxey chased after the victim with the knife, and the witness told police they saw Maxey stab the victim at least once.

Maxey told police he was “angry and was not thinking” as he followed the victim toward the school, pulled out the knife he kept in his pocket and “poked” the victim four or five times.

He later told the detective he wanted “to take responsibility for what (I) did” and that he was sorry.

“Parents, students and administrative staff alike should never have to fear that school could be grounds for such violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Mears said. “Our thoughts remain with the victim, his family and his fellow students as they continue to navigate this difficult chapter.”