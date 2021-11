RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former employee with the Randolph Central School Corporation is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, on Nov. 9, 2021, Ashley Breedlove, 34, of Farmland, Indiana was taken into custody for an arrest warrant issued out of Randolph Circuit Court.

If convicted, she faces up to twelve years behind bars. Her bond has been set at $12,000.